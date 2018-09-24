AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

Sept. 24 Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota State (26) 4-0 811 2 2. Indiana (Pa) (5) 4-0 761 3 3. Grand Valley State 4-0 746 5 4. Ferris State (2) 4-0 734 6 5. Midwestern State 4-0 706 7 6. West Georgia 4-0 656 8 7. Ouachita Baptist 4-0 593 9 8. Minnesota Duluth 4-0 526 11 9. Texas A&M-Commerce 3-1 444 1 10. Pittsburg State 4-0 442 15 11. West Florida 3-1 433 10 12. West Chester 4-0 430 13 13. Valdosta State 4-0 421 16 14. Central Washington 3-1 397 12 14. Colorado School of Mines 4-0 397 17 16. Colorado State-Pueblo 3-1 382 22 17. Northwest Missouri State 3-1 331 4 18. Fort Hays State 3-1 267 18 19. Southern Arkansas 4-0 250 21 20. Harding 3-1 223 T19 21. West Alabama 3-1 134 23 22. Indianapolis 2-1 105 25 23. Notre Dame (OH) 4-0 99 NR 24. Colorado Mesa 3-1 89 14 25. Tarleton State 4-0 80 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Azusa Pacific 69; Sioux Falls 54; Ohio Dominican 36; Kutztown 30; Ashland 17; Hillsdale 11; Charleston (WV) 10; Tiffin 9; Chadron State 7; Florida Tech 7; Washburn 5; Central Missouri 4; LIU-Post 4; Bowie State 2; Lenoir-Rhyne 1; New Haven 1; Saginaw Valley State 1.

