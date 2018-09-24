Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AFCA Division II Coaches Poll

September 24, 2018 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Sept. 24
Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota State (26) 4-0 811 2
2. Indiana (Pa) (5) 4-0 761 3
3. Grand Valley State 4-0 746 5
4. Ferris State (2) 4-0 734 6
5. Midwestern State 4-0 706 7
6. West Georgia 4-0 656 8
7. Ouachita Baptist 4-0 593 9
8. Minnesota Duluth 4-0 526 11
9. Texas A&M-Commerce 3-1 444 1
10. Pittsburg State 4-0 442 15
11. West Florida 3-1 433 10
12. West Chester 4-0 430 13
13. Valdosta State 4-0 421 16
14. Central Washington 3-1 397 12
14. Colorado School of Mines 4-0 397 17
16. Colorado State-Pueblo 3-1 382 22
17. Northwest Missouri State 3-1 331 4
18. Fort Hays State 3-1 267 18
19. Southern Arkansas 4-0 250 21
20. Harding 3-1 223 T19
21. West Alabama 3-1 134 23
22. Indianapolis 2-1 105 25
23. Notre Dame (OH) 4-0 99 NR
24. Colorado Mesa 3-1 89 14
25. Tarleton State 4-0 80 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Azusa Pacific 69; Sioux Falls 54; Ohio Dominican 36; Kutztown 30; Ashland 17; Hillsdale 11; Charleston (WV) 10; Tiffin 9; Chadron State 7; Florida Tech 7; Washburn 5; Central Missouri 4; LIU-Post 4; Bowie State 2; Lenoir-Rhyne 1; New Haven 1; Saginaw Valley State 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech