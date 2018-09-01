Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Afful and Meram help Crew beat NYCFC 2-1

September 1, 2018 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Afful and Justin Meram scored in the second half to help the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Afful had his shot attempt from about 30 yards blocked by Alexander Ring. The rebound came directly back to Afful, who bent it into the right corner to tie it in the 61st minute.

Meram headed home Pedro Santos’ corner two minutes later to give the Crew (12-8-7) the lead.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi opened the scoring for NYCFC (14-7-6) in the 53rd minute.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech