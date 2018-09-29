Alabama A&M rallies from 16 down to beat Jackson State 21-16

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trevon Walters rushed 15 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, to help Alabama A&M beat Jackson State 21-16 on Saturday night.

Walters’ 1-yard TD run ended an eight-play, 61-yard drive and capped the scoring with 1:06 left in the third quarter.

Jackson State scored the first 16 points in the opening 16 minutes of the game, but Walters cut the deficit to 16-7 on a 3-yard run with 1:30 left in the first half.

Brian Jenkins Jr. scored on an 18-yard reverse to pull Alabama A&M (2-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to 16-14 early in the third quarter.

Jenkins had 10 catches for 112 yards for the Bulldogs. Aqeel Glass was 25 for 42 for 244 yards and an interception.

Jordan Johnson rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (1-2, 0-1).

