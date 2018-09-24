Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Altherr leaves after hitting fence trying to catch homer

September 24, 2018 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Aaron Altherr left the game after running full stride into the fence while trying to catch a home run by Colorado’s David Dahl.

Altherr was tracking the two-run homer in the fourth inning of Monday’s game when the side of his face rammed into the padded fence, his hat flying off. He stayed on the warning track for several moments as a trainer rushed out to check on him. Altherr limped to a cart and was taken away.

On the play, the fan trying to catch Dahl’s homer was hit in the head by the ball, his hat flying off as well.

Philadelphia moved Odubel Herrera from right to left to take Altherr’s place. Jose Bautista entered to play right.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech