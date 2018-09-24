Altherr leaves after hitting fence trying to catch homer

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Aaron Altherr left the game after running full stride into the fence while trying to catch a home run by Colorado’s David Dahl.

Altherr was tracking the two-run homer in the fourth inning of Monday’s game when the side of his face rammed into the padded fence, his hat flying off. He stayed on the warning track for several moments as a trainer rushed out to check on him. Altherr limped to a cart and was taken away.

On the play, the fan trying to catch Dahl’s homer was hit in the head by the ball, his hat flying off as well.

Philadelphia moved Odubel Herrera from right to left to take Altherr’s place. Jose Bautista entered to play right.

