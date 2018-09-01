|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|57
|40
|.588
|—
|St. Paul
|57
|41
|.582
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|49
|47
|.510
|7½
|Chicago
|44
|52
|.458
|12½
|Winnipeg
|39
|57
|.406
|17½
|Sioux Falls
|39
|58
|.402
|18
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|70
|27
|.722
|—
|Kansas City
|61
|35
|.635
|8½
|Wichita
|59
|38
|.608
|11
|Lincoln
|50
|47
|.515
|20
|Cleburne
|30
|66
|.313
|39½
|Texas
|25
|72
|.258
|45
___
Kansas City 12, Wichita 6
Winnipeg 11, Fargo-Moorhead 4
Gary Southshore 6, Sioux Falls 5
Chicago 7, St. Paul 5
Lincoln 4, Cleburne 3
Sioux City 14, Texas 3
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:06 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
