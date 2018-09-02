Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

September 2, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 58 40 .592
St. Paul 57 42 .576
Fargo-Moorhead 50 48 .510 8
Chicago 44 52 .458 13
Winnipeg 41 57 .418 17
Sioux Falls 39 59 .398 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 70 28 .714
Kansas City 61 36 .629
Wichita 60 38 .612 10
Lincoln 50 47 .515 19½
Cleburne 31 66 .320 38½
Texas 25 73 .255 45

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 9, Kansas City 1

Cleburne 9, Texas 1

Lincoln at Chicago, 7:14 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead 9, Sioux Falls 2

Wichita 4, Sioux City 2

Winnipeg 5, St. Paul 2

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech