At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 39 60 .394 Chicago 44 52 .458 Gary Southshore 58 40 .592 St. Paul 57 42 .576 Winnipeg 41 57 .418 Fargo-Moorhead 51 48 .515 South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 61 36 .629 Lincoln 50 47 .515 Wichita 60 38 .612 Sioux City 70 28 .714 Cleburne 31 66 .320 Texas 25 73 .255

Sunday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Sioux Falls 1

Sioux City 4, Wichita 0

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

