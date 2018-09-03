Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

September 3, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Gary Southshore 59 40 .596
St. Paul 58 42 .580
Fargo-Moorhead 51 48 .515 8
Chicago 44 54 .449 14½
Winnipeg 41 58 .414 18
Sioux Falls 39 60 .394 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 71 28 .717
Kansas City 62 36 .633
Wichita 60 39 .606 11
Lincoln 51 48 .515 20
Cleburne 32 66 .327 38½
Texas 25 74 .253 46

___

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

