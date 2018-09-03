At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 59 40 .596 — St. Paul 58 42 .580 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 51 48 .515 8 Chicago 44 54 .449 14½ Winnipeg 41 58 .414 18 Sioux Falls 39 60 .394 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 71 28 .717 — Kansas City 62 36 .633 8½ Wichita 60 39 .606 11 Lincoln 51 48 .515 20 Cleburne 32 66 .327 38½ Texas 25 74 .253 46

___

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Wichita, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

