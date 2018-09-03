|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gary Southshore
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|St. Paul
|59
|42
|.584
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|51
|49
|.510
|8
|Chicago
|45
|53
|.459
|13
|Winnipeg
|41
|59
|.410
|18
|Sioux Falls
|40
|60
|.400
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|71
|29
|.710
|—
|Kansas City
|62
|37
|.626
|8½
|Wichita
|61
|39
|.610
|10
|Lincoln
|51
|48
|.515
|19½
|Cleburne
|32
|66
|.327
|38
|Texas
|25
|74
|.253
|45½
___
St. Paul 11, Winnipeg 10
Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Chicago, cancelled
Sioux Falls 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2
Wichita 4, Sioux City 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
