American Association

September 3, 2018
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 40 60 .400
Chicago 44 54 .449
Gary Southshore 60 40 .600
St. Paul 59 42 .584
Winnipeg 41 59 .410
Fargo-Moorhead 51 49 .510
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 62 37 .626
Lincoln 51 48 .515
Wichita 61 39 .610
Sioux City 71 29 .710
Cleburne 32 66 .327
Texas 25 74 .253

Monday’s Games

St. Paul 11, Winnipeg 10

Texas at Cleburne, 1:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Chicago, cancelled

Sioux Falls 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2

Wichita 4, Sioux City 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

