At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Gary Southshore 60 40 .600 — St. Paul 59 42 .584 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 51 49 .510 9 Chicago 44 54 .449 15 Winnipeg 41 59 .410 19 Sioux Falls 40 60 .400 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 71 29 .710 — Kansas City 62 37 .626 8½ Wichita 61 39 .610 10 Lincoln 51 48 .515 19½ Cleburne 33 66 .333 37½ Texas 25 75 .250 46

___

Monday’s Games

St. Paul 11, Winnipeg 10

Cleburne 15, Texas 4

Lincoln at Chicago, cancelled

Sioux Falls 7, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 2

Wichita 4, Sioux City 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

