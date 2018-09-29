Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 29, 2018 1:31 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 107 53 .669
y-New York 99 61 .619 8
Tampa Bay 88 72 .550 19
Toronto 73 87 .456 34
Baltimore 46 113 .289 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 90 70 .563
Minnesota 76 84 .475 14
Detroit 64 96 .400 26
Chicago 62 98 .388 28
Kansas City 57 103 .356 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 101 58 .635
y-Oakland 96 64 .600
Seattle 86 73 .541 15
Los Angeles 79 81 .494 22½
Texas 67 92 .421 34

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Houston 2, Baltimore 1

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 6-7), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-16), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Borucki 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 21-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-13), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Cahill 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-9), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 11-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry