|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|107
|53
|.669
|—
|y-New York
|99
|61
|.619
|8
|Tampa Bay
|88
|72
|.550
|19
|Toronto
|73
|87
|.456
|34
|Baltimore
|46
|113
|.289
|60½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|70
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|76
|84
|.475
|14
|Detroit
|64
|96
|.400
|26
|Chicago
|62
|98
|.388
|28
|Kansas City
|57
|103
|.356
|33
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|101
|58
|.635
|—
|y-Oakland
|96
|64
|.600
|5½
|Seattle
|87
|73
|.544
|14½
|Los Angeles
|79
|81
|.494
|22½
|Texas
|67
|93
|.419
|34½
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Texas 2, Seattle 0
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Houston 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5
Seattle 12, Texas 6
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 6-7), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-16), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Borucki 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Snell 21-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-13), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 0-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Cahill 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-9), 9:07 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 0-2) at Seattle (Paxton 11-6), 9:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.
