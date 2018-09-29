|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|107
|53
|.669
|—
|y-New York
|99
|61
|.619
|8
|Tampa Bay
|88
|72
|.550
|19
|Toronto
|73
|87
|.456
|34
|Baltimore
|46
|113
|.289
|60½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|70
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|76
|84
|.475
|14
|Detroit
|64
|96
|.400
|26
|Chicago
|62
|98
|.388
|28
|Kansas City
|57
|103
|.356
|33
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|101
|58
|.635
|—
|y-Oakland
|96
|64
|.600
|5½
|Seattle
|87
|73
|.544
|14½
|Los Angeles
|79
|81
|.494
|22½
|Texas
|67
|93
|.419
|34½
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Houston 2, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game
Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5
Seattle 12, Texas 6
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 15-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 19-8) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-7) at Seattle (Elias 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-10) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 3:15 p.m.
