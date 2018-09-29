East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 107 53 .669 — y-New York 99 61 .619 8 Tampa Bay 88 72 .550 19 Toronto 73 87 .456 34 Baltimore 46 113 .289 60½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 90 70 .563 — Minnesota 76 84 .475 14 Detroit 64 96 .400 26 Chicago 62 98 .388 28 Kansas City 57 103 .356 33 West Division W L Pct GB x-Houston 101 58 .635 — y-Oakland 96 64 .600 5½ Seattle 87 73 .544 14½ Los Angeles 79 81 .494 22½ Texas 67 93 .419 34½

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Houston 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 11, Boston 6

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 12, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Milwaukee 6, Detroit 5

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 5

Seattle 12, Texas 6

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Morton 15-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 19-8) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-7) at Seattle (Elias 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-10) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 3:15 p.m.

