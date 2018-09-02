Listen Live Sports

American League

September 2, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 94 43 .686
New York 86 50 .632
Tampa Bay 72 63 .533 21
Toronto 61 74 .452 32
Baltimore 40 96 .294 53½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 77 58 .570
Minnesota 63 72 .467 14
Chicago 54 82 .397 23½
Detroit 54 82 .397 23½
Kansas City 44 91 .326 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 83 53 .610
Oakland 81 56 .591
Seattle 76 60 .559 7
Los Angeles 66 70 .485 17
Texas 59 77 .434 24

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Texas 7

Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 7, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 6, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, Oakland 7

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 8-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-9), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-2) at Miami (Brigham 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-15), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 3-8) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Moya 3-0) at Texas (Mendez 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 8-12) at Oakland (Jackson 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-7), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Houston (Cole 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Price 14-6) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-5) at Oakland (Cahill 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 7-12) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5) at Seattle (Ramirez 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

