East Division W L Pct GB Boston 94 44 .681 — New York 86 51 .628 7½ Tampa Bay 73 63 .537 20 Toronto 62 74 .456 31 Baltimore 40 97 .292 53½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 77 59 .566 — Minnesota 63 73 .463 14 Chicago 55 82 .401 22½ Detroit 55 82 .401 22½ Kansas City 45 91 .331 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 84 53 .613 — Oakland 82 56 .594 2½ Seattle 76 61 .555 8 Los Angeles 66 71 .482 18 Texas 60 77 .438 24

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 11, N.Y. Yankees 7

Toronto 6, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 0

Advertisement

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 1

Texas 18, Minnesota 4

Oakland 8, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 8-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-7), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 8-8) at Texas (Minor 10-7), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 13-9), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 4-15) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.