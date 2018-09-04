Listen Live Sports

American League

September 4, 2018 10:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 95 44 .683
New York 86 52 .623
Tampa Bay 74 63 .540 20
Toronto 62 75 .453 32
Baltimore 40 98 .290 54½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 77 60 .562
Minnesota 63 74 .460 14
Chicago 56 82 .406 21½
Detroit 55 83 .399 22½
Kansas City 46 91 .336 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 85 53 .616
Oakland 83 56 .597
Seattle 77 61 .558 8
Los Angeles 67 71 .486 18
Texas 60 78 .435 25

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Borucki 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Hutchison 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

