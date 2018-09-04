East Division W L Pct GB Boston 96 44 .686 — New York 86 52 .623 9 Tampa Bay 75 63 .543 20 Toronto 62 76 .449 33 Baltimore 40 98 .290 55 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 78 60 .565 — Minnesota 63 74 .460 14½ Chicago 56 82 .406 22 Detroit 55 83 .399 23 Kansas City 46 92 .333 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 85 53 .616 — Oakland 83 56 .597 2½ Seattle 77 61 .558 8 Los Angeles 67 72 .482 18½ Texas 61 78 .439 24½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Borucki 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

