...

American League

September 5, 2018 1:34 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 96 44 .686
New York 87 52 .626
Tampa Bay 75 63 .543 20
Toronto 62 76 .449 33
Baltimore 41 98 .295 54½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 78 60 .565
Minnesota 63 75 .457 15
Chicago 56 83 .403 22½
Detroit 56 83 .403 22½
Kansas City 46 92 .333 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 53 .619
Oakland 83 57 .593
Seattle 77 62 .554 9
Los Angeles 67 72 .482 19
Texas 61 78 .439 25

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

