American League

September 5, 2018 11:25 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 44 .688
New York 87 52 .626 9
Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21
Toronto 63 76 .453 33
Baltimore 41 98 .295 55
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 79 60 .568
Minnesota 63 75 .457 15½
Chicago 56 83 .403 23
Detroit 56 83 .403 23
Kansas City 46 93 .331 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 53 .619
Oakland 83 57 .593
Seattle 77 62 .554 9
Los Angeles 68 72 .486 18½
Texas 61 79 .436 25½

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 8-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

