East Division W L Pct GB Boston 97 44 .688 — New York 87 53 .621 9½ Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21 Toronto 63 76 .453 33 Baltimore 41 99 .293 55½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 79 60 .568 — Minnesota 63 76 .453 16 Detroit 57 83 .407 22½ Chicago 56 84 .400 23½ Kansas City 46 93 .331 33 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 87 53 .621 — Oakland 84 57 .596 3½ Seattle 78 62 .557 9 Los Angeles 68 72 .486 19 Texas 61 79 .436 26

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Advertisement

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 9, Atlanta 8

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 8-3) at Toronto (Gaviglio 3-7), 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.