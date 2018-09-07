Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 7, 2018 10:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 44 .688
New York 87 53 .621
Tampa Bay 75 64 .540 21
Toronto 63 77 .450 33½
Baltimore 41 99 .293 55½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 60 .571
Minnesota 63 76 .453 16½
Detroit 57 83 .407 23
Chicago 56 84 .400 24
Kansas City 46 93 .331 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 53 .621
Oakland 84 57 .596
Seattle 78 62 .557 9
Los Angeles 68 72 .486 19
Texas 61 79 .436 26

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Toronto 4

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Morton 13-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 1-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-5) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 3-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-10), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-15), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech