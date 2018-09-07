East Division W L Pct GB Boston 97 45 .683 — New York 87 53 .621 9 Tampa Bay 76 64 .543 20 Toronto 63 77 .450 33 Baltimore 41 100 .291 55½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 80 60 .571 — Minnesota 63 76 .453 16½ Detroit 58 83 .411 22½ Chicago 56 84 .400 24 Kansas City 46 93 .331 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 88 53 .624 — Oakland 84 57 .596 4 Seattle 78 62 .557 9½ Los Angeles 68 72 .486 19½ Texas 61 79 .436 26½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Toronto 4

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Houston 6, Boston 3

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Morton 13-3) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 1-1) at Oakland (Jackson 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-5) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 3-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Detroit (Boyd 9-12), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-10), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-15), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-10) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

