American League

September 8, 2018 7:57 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 46 .678
New York 88 53 .624 8
Tampa Bay 76 64 .543 19½
Toronto 64 78 .451 32½
Baltimore 41 100 .291 55
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 61 .570
Minnesota 64 76 .457 16
Detroit 58 83 .411 22½
Chicago 56 85 .397 24½
Kansas City 46 94 .329 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 53 .627
Oakland 86 57 .601
Seattle 78 63 .553 10½
Los Angeles 69 72 .489 19½
Texas 61 81 .430 28

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2

Detroit 5, St. Louis 3

Houston 6, Boston 3

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston 5, Boston 3

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Cleveland 9, Toronto 8

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 11-7) at Toronto (Pannone 1-1), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-4) at Oakland (Cahill 6-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6) at Seattle (Ramirez 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 11-10) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

