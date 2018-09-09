East Division W L Pct GB Boston 97 46 .678 — New York 89 53 .627 7½ Tampa Bay 77 64 .546 19 Toronto 64 78 .451 32½ Baltimore 41 101 .289 55½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 81 61 .570 — Minnesota 64 77 .454 16½ Detroit 59 83 .415 22 Chicago 56 86 .394 25 Kansas City 47 94 .333 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 89 53 .627 — Oakland 86 57 .601 3½ Seattle 78 64 .549 11 Los Angeles 70 72 .493 19 Texas 61 81 .430 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston 5, Boston 3

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Cleveland 9, Toronto 8

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 5

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 14-9) at Detroit (Liriano 4-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 18-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-12), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

