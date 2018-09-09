Listen Live Sports

American League

September 9, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 97 46 .678
New York 89 53 .627
Tampa Bay 77 64 .546 19
Toronto 65 78 .455 32
Baltimore 41 101 .289 55½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 62 .566
Minnesota 64 77 .454 16
Detroit 59 84 .413 22
Chicago 56 86 .394 24½
Kansas City 47 94 .333 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 53 .627
Oakland 86 57 .601
Seattle 78 64 .549 11
Los Angeles 70 72 .493 19
Texas 61 81 .430 28

Saturday’s Games

Houston 5, Boston 3

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Cleveland 9, Toronto 8

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 5

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 14-9) at Detroit (Liriano 4-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 18-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-12), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

