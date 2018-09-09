|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|97
|46
|.678
|—
|New York
|89
|53
|.627
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|78
|64
|.549
|18½
|Toronto
|65
|78
|.455
|32
|Baltimore
|41
|102
|.287
|56
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|81
|62
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|65
|77
|.458
|15½
|Detroit
|59
|84
|.413
|22
|Chicago
|56
|87
|.392
|25
|Kansas City
|47
|95
|.331
|33½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|53
|.627
|—
|Oakland
|87
|57
|.604
|3
|Seattle
|78
|64
|.549
|11
|Los Angeles
|71
|72
|.497
|18½
|Texas
|61
|82
|.427
|28½
___
Houston 5, Boston 3
Oakland 8, Texas 6
Cleveland 9, Toronto 8
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 5
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2
Toronto 6, Cleveland 2
St. Louis 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1
Oakland 7, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 14-9) at Detroit (Liriano 4-9), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 18-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-12), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-8), 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.