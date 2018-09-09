East Division W L Pct GB Boston 97 46 .678 — New York 89 54 .622 8 Tampa Bay 78 64 .549 18½ Toronto 65 78 .455 32 Baltimore 41 102 .287 56 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 81 62 .566 — Minnesota 65 77 .458 15½ Detroit 59 84 .413 22 Chicago 56 87 .392 25 Kansas City 47 95 .331 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 89 53 .627 — Oakland 87 57 .604 3 Seattle 79 64 .552 10½ Los Angeles 71 72 .497 18½ Texas 61 82 .427 28½

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston 5, Boston 3

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Cleveland 9, Toronto 8

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 5

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 7, Texas 3

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston at Boston, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 14-9) at Detroit (Liriano 4-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 18-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-12), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.