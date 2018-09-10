Listen Live Sports

American League

September 10, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 98 46 .681
New York 89 54 .622
Tampa Bay 78 64 .549 19
Toronto 65 78 .455 32½
Baltimore 41 102 .287 56½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 81 62 .566
Minnesota 65 77 .458 15½
Detroit 59 84 .413 22
Chicago 56 87 .392 25
Kansas City 47 95 .331 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 54 .622
Oakland 87 57 .604
Seattle 79 64 .552 10
Los Angeles 71 72 .497 18
Texas 61 82 .427 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston 5, Boston 3

Oakland 8, Texas 6

Cleveland 9, Toronto 8

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 5

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 7, Texas 3

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 14-9) at Detroit (Liriano 4-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 18-7) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 7-12), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-8), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 3-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 6-6) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.

