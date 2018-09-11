East Division W L Pct GB Boston 98 46 .681 — New York 90 54 .625 8 Tampa Bay 79 64 .552 18½ Toronto 65 78 .455 32½ Baltimore 41 102 .287 56½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 81 63 .563 — Minnesota 65 78 .455 15½ Detroit 59 85 .410 22 Chicago 56 88 .389 25 Kansas City 48 95 .336 32½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 90 54 .625 — Oakland 87 57 .604 3 Seattle 79 64 .552 10½ Los Angeles 71 73 .493 19 Texas 62 82 .431 28

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Cleveland 2

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 7, Texas 3

Seattle 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Valdez 3-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-6), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 11-6) at Baltimore (Cobb 5-15), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 10-8) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-12) at Kansas City (Keller 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

San Diego (Mitchell 1-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

