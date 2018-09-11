Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 11, 2018 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 98 46 .681
New York 90 54 .625 8
Tampa Bay 79 65 .549 19
Toronto 65 78 .455 32½
Baltimore 41 103 .285 57
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 63 .566
Minnesota 65 78 .455 16
Detroit 59 85 .410 22½
Chicago 56 88 .389 25½
Kansas City 48 95 .336 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 90 54 .625
Oakland 88 57 .607
Seattle 79 64 .552 10½
Los Angeles 71 73 .493 19
Texas 62 82 .431 28

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech