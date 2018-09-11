|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|98
|46
|.681
|—
|New York
|90
|54
|.625
|8
|Tampa Bay
|79
|65
|.549
|19
|Toronto
|65
|78
|.455
|32½
|Baltimore
|41
|103
|.285
|57
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|63
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|65
|78
|.455
|16
|Detroit
|59
|86
|.407
|23
|Chicago
|56
|88
|.389
|25½
|Kansas City
|48
|95
|.336
|33
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|54
|.628
|—
|Oakland
|88
|57
|.607
|3
|Seattle
|79
|64
|.552
|11
|Los Angeles
|71
|73
|.493
|19½
|Texas
|62
|82
|.431
|28½
___
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
