East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 101 46 .687 — New York 90 56 .616 10½ Tampa Bay 80 65 .552 20 Toronto 65 81 .445 35½ Baltimore 42 104 .288 58½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 82 64 .562 — Minnesota 67 79 .459 15 Detroit 59 87 .404 23 Chicago 57 89 .390 25 Kansas City 50 96 .342 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 92 54 .630 — Oakland 89 58 .605 3½ Seattle 80 66 .548 12 Los Angeles 73 74 .497 19½ Texas 62 84 .425 30

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

San Diego 5, Seattle 4

Oakland 10, Baltimore 0

Boston 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 6-16) at Baltimore (Ortiz 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Cleveland (Tomlin 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 11-3) at Boston (Velazquez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 5-2) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Sadzeck 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-8), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (De Jong 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Erlin 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9), 9:07 p.m.

