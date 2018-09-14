Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 14, 2018 10:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 101 47 .682
New York 91 56 .619
Tampa Bay 80 66 .548 20
Toronto 65 82 .442 35½
Baltimore 42 104 .288 58
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 65 .558
Minnesota 67 79 .459 14½
Detroit 60 87 .408 22
Chicago 57 89 .390 24½
Kansas City 50 96 .342 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 54 .630
Oakland 90 58 .608 3
Seattle 80 66 .548 12
Los Angeles 73 74 .497 19½
Texas 62 84 .425 30

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Oakland 3

Boston 4, Toronto 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Fulmer 3-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-8), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-2) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 14-9) at Houston (Morton 14-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (De Jong 0-0) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-5) at San Diego (Lauer 5-7), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech