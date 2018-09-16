Listen Live Sports

American League

September 16, 2018 12:20 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 102 47 .685
New York 91 57 .615 10½
Tampa Bay 81 66 .551 20
Toronto 66 82 .446 35½
Baltimore 42 106 .284 59½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 83 65 .561
Minnesota 67 81 .453 16
Detroit 60 88 .405 23
Chicago 59 89 .399 24
Kansas City 52 96 .351 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 93 55 .628
Oakland 90 59 .604
Seattle 82 66 .554 11
Los Angeles 73 76 .490 20½
Texas 64 84 .432 29

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Arizona 4, Houston 2

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 4, San Diego 0

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 15, Detroit 0

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

Texas 6, San Diego 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 4-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-6) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-13) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

