...

American League

September 16, 2018 10:04 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 102 47 .685
New York 91 57 .615 10½
Tampa Bay 81 66 .551 20
Toronto 66 82 .446 35½
Baltimore 42 106 .284 59½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 83 65 .561
Minnesota 67 81 .453 16
Detroit 60 88 .405 23
Chicago 59 89 .399 24
Kansas City 52 96 .351 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 93 55 .628
Oakland 90 59 .604
Seattle 82 66 .554 11
Los Angeles 73 76 .490 20½
Texas 64 84 .432 29

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 15, Detroit 0

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

Texas 6, San Diego 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

