East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 103 47 .687 — New York 91 58 .611 11½ Tampa Bay 82 66 .554 20 Toronto 67 82 .450 35½ Baltimore 43 106 .289 59½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 83 66 .557 — Minnesota 67 81 .453 15½ Detroit 61 88 .409 22 Chicago 59 90 .396 24 Kansas City 52 96 .351 30½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 93 55 .628 — Oakland 90 60 .600 4 Seattle 82 66 .554 11 Los Angeles 73 76 .490 20½ Texas 64 84 .432 29

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 15, Detroit 0

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

Texas 6, San Diego 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-15), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 10-9) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

