East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 103 47 .687 — New York 91 58 .611 11½ Tampa Bay 83 66 .557 19½ Toronto 68 82 .453 35 Baltimore 43 107 .287 60 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 83 66 .557 — Minnesota 69 81 .460 14½ Detroit 61 89 .407 22½ Chicago 59 90 .396 24 Kansas City 52 98 .347 31½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 94 55 .631 — Oakland 90 60 .600 4½ Seattle 82 67 .550 12 Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20½ Texas 64 86 .427 30½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-14), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-10) at Detroit (Norris 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 19-5) at Texas (Gallardo 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 10-9) at Houston (James 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

