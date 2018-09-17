|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|103
|47
|.687
|—
|New York
|91
|58
|.611
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|83
|66
|.557
|19½
|Toronto
|68
|82
|.453
|35
|Baltimore
|43
|107
|.287
|60
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|83
|66
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|69
|81
|.460
|14½
|Detroit
|61
|89
|.407
|22½
|Chicago
|59
|90
|.396
|24
|Kansas City
|52
|98
|.347
|31½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|94
|55
|.631
|—
|Oakland
|90
|60
|.600
|4½
|Seattle
|82
|67
|.550
|12
|Los Angeles
|74
|76
|.493
|20½
|Texas
|64
|86
|.427
|30½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 6, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3
San Diego 7, Texas 3
Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 6, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 4-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-14), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-10) at Detroit (Norris 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 19-5) at Texas (Gallardo 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 10-9) at Houston (James 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
