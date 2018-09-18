East Division W L Pct GB z-Boston 103 48 .682 — New York 92 58 .613 10½ Tampa Bay 84 66 .560 18½ Toronto 69 82 .457 34 Baltimore 43 108 .285 60 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 84 66 .560 — Minnesota 70 81 .464 14½ Detroit 61 90 .404 23½ Chicago 59 91 .393 25 Kansas City 52 99 .344 32½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 95 56 .629 — Oakland 90 60 .600 4½ Seattle 83 68 .550 12 Los Angeles 74 76 .493 20½ Texas 64 87 .424 31

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Kansas City 6

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0

Seattle 4, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 0

Houston 7, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Mendez 2-1), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 15-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Archer 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13) at Cleveland (Carrasco 16-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Keuchel 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 3-4) at Oakland (Anderson 3-5), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

