Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 20, 2018 10:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Boston 103 49 .678
New York 93 58 .616
Tampa Bay 85 67 .559 18
Toronto 70 83 .458 33½
Baltimore 44 108 .289 59
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 85 66 .563
Minnesota 71 81 .467 14½
Detroit 62 91 .405 24
Chicago 59 92 .391 26
Kansas City 52 101 .340 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 95 57 .625
Oakland 92 61 .601
Seattle 84 68 .553 11
Los Angeles 75 78 .490 20½
Texas 64 88 .421 31

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Houston 0

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8

Detroit 11, Kansas City 8

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech