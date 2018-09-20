East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 104 49 .680 — New York 93 59 .612 10½ Tampa Bay 85 67 .559 18½ Toronto 70 83 .458 34 Baltimore 44 108 .289 59½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 85 67 .559 — Minnesota 71 81 .467 14 Detroit 62 91 .405 23½ Chicago 60 92 .395 25 Kansas City 52 101 .340 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 95 57 .625 — Oakland 92 61 .601 3½ Seattle 84 68 .553 11 Los Angeles 75 78 .490 20½ Texas 64 88 .421 31

x-clinched division

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Houston 0

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

Detroit 11, Kansas City 8

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

