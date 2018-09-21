|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|104
|49
|.680
|—
|New York
|93
|59
|.612
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|67
|.559
|18½
|Toronto
|70
|83
|.458
|34
|Baltimore
|44
|108
|.289
|59½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|85
|67
|.559
|—
|Minnesota
|71
|81
|.467
|14
|Detroit
|62
|91
|.405
|23½
|Chicago
|60
|92
|.395
|25
|Kansas City
|52
|101
|.340
|33½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|95
|57
|.625
|—
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|3½
|Seattle
|84
|68
|.553
|11
|Los Angeles
|75
|78
|.490
|20½
|Texas
|64
|88
|.421
|31
x-clinched division
___
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 9, Texas 3
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 9, Houston 0
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
Detroit 11, Kansas City 8
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (Hendriks 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-6) at Toronto (Pannone 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 8-12) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 17-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Texas (Minor 12-7), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (De Jong 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 12-7), 9:05 p.m.
