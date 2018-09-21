East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 104 49 .680 — New York 93 59 .612 10½ Tampa Bay 85 67 .559 18½ Toronto 70 83 .458 34 Baltimore 44 108 .289 59½ Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 85 67 .559 — Minnesota 71 81 .467 14 Detroit 62 91 .405 23½ Chicago 61 92 .399 24½ Kansas City 52 101 .340 33½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 95 57 .625 — Oakland 92 61 .601 3½ Seattle 84 68 .553 11 Los Angeles 75 78 .490 20½ Texas 64 88 .421 31

x-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

Detroit 11, Kansas City 8

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-6) at Toronto (Pannone 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 8-12) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Texas (Minor 12-7), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (De Jong 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 12-7), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

