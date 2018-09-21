Listen Live Sports

American League

September 21, 2018
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 105 49 .682
New York 94 59 .614 10½
Tampa Bay 86 67 .562 18½
Toronto 70 84 .455 35
Baltimore 44 109 .288 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 85 68 .556
Minnesota 71 81 .467 13½
Detroit 62 92 .403 23½
Chicago 61 92 .399 24
Kansas City 53 101 .344 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 96 57 .627
Oakland 92 61 .601 4
Seattle 84 68 .553 11½
Los Angeles 75 79 .487 21½
Texas 64 88 .421 31½

x-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

Detroit 11, Kansas City 8

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 8

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Cleveland 5

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-6) at Toronto (Pannone 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 8-12) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 16-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9) at Houston (Verlander 16-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Texas (Minor 12-7), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (De Jong 0-1) at Oakland (Fiers 12-7), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

