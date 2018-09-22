Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

September 22, 2018 7:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 105 49 .682
New York 94 59 .614 10½
Tampa Bay 86 68 .558 19
Toronto 71 84 .458 34½
Baltimore 44 109 .288 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 85 68 .556
Minnesota 71 82 .464 14
Detroit 62 92 .403 23½
Chicago 61 92 .399 24
Kansas City 53 101 .344 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 96 57 .627
Oakland 93 61 .604
Seattle 84 69 .549 12
Los Angeles 75 79 .487 21½
Texas 65 88 .425 31

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 8

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Cleveland 5

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

Texas 8, Seattle 3, 7 innings

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 20-5) at Toronto (Borucki 4-4), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Detroit (Norris 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Houston (Morton 15-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Texas (Perez 2-6), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-13) at Oakland (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech