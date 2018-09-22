East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 105 49 .682 — y-New York 95 59 .617 10 Tampa Bay 86 68 .558 19 Toronto 71 84 .458 34½ Baltimore 44 110 .286 61 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 85 68 .556 — Minnesota 71 82 .464 14 Detroit 63 92 .406 23 Chicago 61 93 .396 24½ Kansas City 53 102 .342 33 West Division W L Pct GB z-Houston 96 57 .627 — Oakland 93 61 .604 3½ Seattle 84 69 .549 12 Los Angeles 75 79 .487 21½ Texas 65 88 .425 31

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 8

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Cleveland 5

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

Texas 8, Seattle 3, 7 innings

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 16-6), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 20-5) at Toronto (Borucki 4-4), 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Detroit (Norris 0-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-11) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Houston (Morton 15-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Texas (Perez 2-6), 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-13) at Oakland (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

