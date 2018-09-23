East Division W L Pct GB x-Boston 105 50 .677 — y-New York 95 59 .617 9½ Tampa Bay 87 68 .561 18 Toronto 71 85 .455 34½ Baltimore 45 110 .290 60 Central Division W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 86 68 .558 — Minnesota 71 83 .461 15 Detroit 63 93 .404 24 Chicago 61 93 .396 25 Kansas City 54 102 .346 33 West Division W L Pct GB z-Houston 97 57 .630 — Oakland 94 61 .606 3½ Seattle 85 69 .552 12 Los Angeles 75 80 .484 22½ Texas 65 89 .422 32

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 13, Texas 0

Oakland 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Keuchel 11-11) at Toronto (Estrada 7-13), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 8-15) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 19-7) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

