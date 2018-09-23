|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|105
|50
|.677
|—
|y-New York
|95
|60
|.613
|10
|Tampa Bay
|87
|68
|.561
|18
|Toronto
|71
|85
|.455
|34½
|Baltimore
|45
|110
|.290
|60
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|86
|68
|.558
|—
|Minnesota
|72
|83
|.465
|14½
|Detroit
|63
|93
|.404
|24
|Chicago
|61
|94
|.394
|25½
|Kansas City
|54
|102
|.346
|33
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|98
|57
|.632
|—
|Oakland
|94
|62
|.603
|4½
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|13
|Los Angeles
|75
|81
|.481
|23½
|Texas
|66
|89
|.426
|32
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 13, Texas 0
Oakland 3, Minnesota 2
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 5, Oakland 1
Boston at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 11-11) at Toronto (Estrada 7-13), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 8-15) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 19-7) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
