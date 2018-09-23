Listen Live Sports

American League

September 23, 2018 7:15 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 105 50 .677
y-New York 95 60 .613 10
Tampa Bay 87 68 .561 18
Toronto 71 85 .455 34½
Baltimore 45 110 .290 60
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 68 .558
Minnesota 72 83 .465 14½
Detroit 63 93 .404 24
Chicago 61 94 .394 25½
Kansas City 54 102 .346 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 98 57 .632
Oakland 94 62 .603
Seattle 85 70 .548 13
Los Angeles 75 81 .481 23½
Texas 66 89 .426 32

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2, 11 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 13, Texas 0

Oakland 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Oakland 1

Boston at Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (Keuchel 11-11) at Toronto (Estrada 7-13), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 8-15) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 18-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 19-7) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 5-13), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 4-5) at Seattle (Leake 10-10), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

