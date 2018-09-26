|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Boston
|106
|51
|.675
|—
|y-New York
|97
|60
|.618
|9
|Tampa Bay
|87
|70
|.554
|19
|Toronto
|71
|87
|.449
|35½
|Baltimore
|45
|111
|.288
|60½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|88
|69
|.561
|—
|Minnesota
|72
|84
|.462
|15½
|Detroit
|64
|93
|.408
|24
|Chicago
|62
|95
|.395
|26
|Kansas City
|55
|102
|.350
|33
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|100
|57
|.637
|—
|y-Oakland
|95
|63
|.601
|5½
|Seattle
|86
|71
|.548
|14
|Los Angeles
|77
|81
|.487
|23½
|Texas
|66
|91
|.420
|34
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Houston 5, Toronto 3
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 11 innings
Oakland 7, Seattle 3
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 10, Oakland 8, 11 innings
Baltimore (Meisinger 2-0) at Boston (Price 15-7), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Devenski 2-2) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Yacabonis 0-2) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-10), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Mendez 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-10), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 6-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
