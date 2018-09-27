Listen Live Sports

American League

September 27, 2018 12:52 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 107 52 .673
y-New York 97 61 .614
Tampa Bay 88 70 .557 18½
Toronto 72 87 .453 35
Baltimore 46 112 .291 60½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 89 69 .563
Minnesota 73 84 .465 15½
Detroit 64 94 .405 25
Chicago 62 96 .392 27
Kansas City 56 102 .354 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 100 58 .633
y-Oakland 95 63 .601 5
Seattle 86 71 .548 13½
Los Angeles 78 81 .491 22½
Texas 66 92 .418 34

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 10, Oakland 8, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 19, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Toronto 3, Houston 1

Kansas City 6, Cincinnati 1

Baltimore 10, Boston 3, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 11, Detroit 4

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Schultz 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 15-5) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 5-11) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Kansas City (Lopez 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

